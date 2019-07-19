Hurley’s Media Sales
Procurement for long-term mental health facility continues

July 18, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
The procurement process for Cayman’s long term residential mental health facility continues.
Ministry of Health Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn told Cayman 27 the procurement process has been going well.
She said she expects the government to make an announcement on the project within the next month or two.
Last year government secured approvals to build a new $15 million facility in East End.
Back in March new tenders were issued after the ministry encountered challenges finding a contractor and sticking to the budget.
The project was split into five portions targetting smaller contractors.

