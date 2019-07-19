Promoter banned from Pedro St. James, changes to rental agreements underway

A party at Pedro St James Castle prompts a review and adjustment of policies on events at Cayman’s historic venue.

It has also triggered a decision to immediately implement an indefinite suspension of promoters who breach their rental agreements.

“We are making further adjustments to our policies to improve the quality of events being held at the property,” said Pedro St. James Operations Manager Debbie Bodden.

Scenes of wild dances and complaints of loud music, as well as, obscenities booming over mics at a weekend event at the Savannah venue, triggered concerns.

The promoter of the event has since been banned from Pedro.

However, the event itself has raised questions about the type of events being held at the birthplace of Cayman’s democracy.

The Tourism Attraction Board said it is working to ensure renters are adhering to the rules.

Pedro St. James Operations Manager Debbie Bodden issued the following statement in response to queries from Cayman 27.

“Pedro St James is working to ensure renters are adhering to the rules laid out in the Event Rental Policy Agreement. We are making further adjustments to our policies to improve the quality of events being held at the property. With immediate effect, any renters who are found to be in breach of these rules will be suspended indefinitely from hosting events at the property. The Tourism Attraction Board and Pedro St James apologises to neighboring residents for any offensive language or music that was said to have been heard over the loud speakers.”

“Due to the level of complaints received the TAB/Pedro management has deemed the renter to be in breach of the Event Policy, which stipulates ‘Renter may not use the site for any illegal purposes or in any manner that could tarnish the reputation of Pedro St. James Castle,’ a s such, the renter will no longer be allowed to host events at the Pedro St. James property.

