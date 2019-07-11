Hurley’s Media Sales
Renovations at the Cayman Islands Red Cross nears completion

July 10, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
2 Min Read

Upgrades to the Cayman Islands Red Cross headquarters are nearing completion. Those at the local non-profit said when it is finished, the George Town facility will be accessible for all. “Everything has been modernized. The ACs are better, as well as, the fans that used to be here, the previous fans were from the ’80s, so we made it a little better.”  It is all being done with a helping hand from government and a local private charity contributing a total of $450,000. Red Cross communications manager Michal Ben-Ari said there will be some new additions to the facility.

“What we’ve been doing in the renovations, is making the shelter space more accessible, for wheelchairs and handicap personnel. We’ve added fire-proof windows and doors that we didn’t have before. We’ve re-done the roof as well, we added new insulation and made the roof hurricane grade.”

During Hurricane Ivan 130 people stayed at the Red Cross. With a bigger population now and more people depending on the shelter’s resources Ms. Ben-Ari said, “We’re going to have accessible washrooms, and wet rooms, so showers and restrooms together. We’ve also added additional restrooms upstairs,” said Ms. Ben-Ari.

She said the thrift shop is not being left behind. “Our new sorting room is where we’ll actually be able to sort through everything that comes in all the time. We have doors that people can drop off their donations instead of leaving them outside like the way it used to be,” said Ms. Ben-Ari. The parking lot will also be expanded.

The facility is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

