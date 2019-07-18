Residents leave empty handed after failed Mandarin meeting

Over 30 people turned up at the Savannah Primary School Tuesday (16 July) night expecting an update on the Beach Bay Mandarin Oriental Hotel project. However, that failed to materialize. Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo said a miscommunication with the developer led to residents going home empty-handed.

Cayman 27 was told the developer was under the impression the meeting was planned for Wednesday night (17 July.)

Mr. Suckoo said instead, on Tuesday night, a separate meeting was held between the developer and government officials.

There is no word on when the project’s application will be heard before the Central Planning Authority.

