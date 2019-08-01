Robbery at Food For Less

Investigations continue into a robbery at a local liquor store in George Town.

It happened at Food For Less on McClendon Drive.

Police said around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday (31 July) a man entered the store with a machete.

He held the weapon to employees.

He then smashed the glass counter to take what police called a small amount of cash from the register.

No one was injured.

The suspect was wearing a cream-coloured hoody with a black mask on his face, as well as, gloves.

Police said he left the scene in a light-coloured vehicle.

