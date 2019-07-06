Royal Palms Summer Music festival: Suckerbox raises funds for KAABOO Del Mar

Local musicians took to the mainstage at Royal Palms over the weekend for its summer music festival.

While the event was all about music, it also served as a fundraising effort for local band Suckerbox.

The band was invited to perform at KAABOO Del Mar in September.

“And to benefit our band for us to help make the most of the opportunities performing at the KAABOO festivals. We’ve performed at the Cayman Islands one obviously in February. We have been invited to the one in Del Mar festival in California. So there are a number of things we would like to do to take advantage of that, to exposure to see if we can make ourselves rockstars,” said Reno Ciantar, Lead singer Suckerbox.

The event was free to the public.

