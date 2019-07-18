Hurley’s Media Sales
Sailing: Capasso 64th leads Cayman at World Optimist Championships

July 17, 2019
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

14-year old Matheo Capasso led the way for sailors representing the Cayman Islands finished 64th overall out of 255 sailors competing at the 2019 Optimist World Championships at the Antigua Yacht Club in Antigua & Barbuda.

Sailing in Green Fleet to open the regatta, Capasso finished 33rd and 41st overall to move into Red Fleet. He’d later produce his best finishes of the week securing 22nd, 14th,4th and 2nd place in the next four races. Capasso would sail in gold fleet for the remainder of the competition where he’d score 61st, 37th, 50th and 57th place, along with a disqualification.

Finishing in Bronze Fleet, Jasper Nielsen would place second best for Cayman at 156th overall, producing championship bests of 20th in both red fleet in race two and silver fleet in race seven.

Also finishing in Bronze Fleet was James Costa who sailed to 163rd overall, sailing to a week best of 12th in Yellow Fleet in race six.

Xavier Marshall would place 230th overall in Emerald Fleet.

View the results here.

(Photo: 2019Worlds.optiworld.org)

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

