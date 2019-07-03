Sargassum clean-up on NiCE summer agenda as registration kicks off

The 2nd edition of the National Community Enhancement (NiCE) summer programme kicked off registration on Tuesday (02 July) morning. This year Caymanians will be adding Sargassum to their clean up agenda. Public Works Instructor Eric Green said more people have turned out to register compared to last year. “The numbers have actually increased to 450. On average we were a bit lower but we have seen that people are actually being more included in it, we have returning Caymanians,” said Mr. Green.

While that figure (450) is yet to be confirmed, Mr. Green said the recent wave of Sargassum will be a priority for this year’s summer clean-up. “Not only do we have a need, but we also have a situation which has now become more rampant to us in the Caribbean, which is the Sargassum weed. So it’s an initiative that suits both the needs of the people who are in need of work and the need of the government, to provide a suitable tourist destination,” said Mr. Green.

The Economic and Statistics office reported that Caymanian unemployment dipped down to 4.6%. Young Caymanian Quincey Scott said he was not among the fortunate.

“So it’s really difficult to look for work. I’ve been looking for work quite some time now since I left high school. Hopefully, NiCE will help me get a full-time job that’s what I’m looking forward to,” said Mr. Scott. But with over 20,000 work permits, advocate Levon Bodden said Caymanians are being left out of the workforce.

“I don’t think it’s difficult, I think it’s near impossible. Basically because of the way the system is structured,” said Mr. Bodden.

Last month Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin announced that the NiCE programme will be a permanent job cycle twice a year. The summer NiCE programme is set to begin next week.

