Stabbing in GT, suspect held in unrelated crash

A man remains in critical condition following an early morning stabbing Monday (29 July) at Vic’s Bar off North Sound Road.

Police said following this incident, officers responded to a collision in front of a church located on Frank Sound Road.

They said they believe the 24-year-old driver in that crash was involved in the stabbing incident at the bar.

The North Side man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

Read more below:

https://www.rcips.ky/traffic-accident-following-a-wounding-on-north-sound-road-29-juluy

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

