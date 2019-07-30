Hurley’s Media Sales
Stabbing in GT, suspect held in unrelated crash

July 29, 2019
Carolina Lopez
1 Min Read

A man remains in critical condition following an early morning stabbing Monday (29 July) at Vic’s Bar off North Sound Road.
Police said following this incident, officers responded to a collision in front of a church located on Frank Sound Road.
They said they believe the 24-year-old driver in that crash was involved in the stabbing incident at the bar.
The North Side man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

Read more below:

https://www.rcips.ky/traffic-accident-following-a-wounding-on-north-sound-road-29-juluy

Carolina Lopez

