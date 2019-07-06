Team Turtle takes on the Mongolian Rally to raise for awareness about conservation efforts.

In 2018 Edward Todd said farewell to a 13-year teaching career at John Gray High for some well deserved personal time.

But it seems being thousands of miles away from the classrooms isn’t enough to dull his passion for educating.

As he gets set to embark on the Mongolian Rally, Mr. Todd is using the opportunity to bring about awareness for several charities and initiatives in Cayman.

Heading up Team Turtle in the Mongolian Rally Mr. Todd told Cayman 27 he is using the chance to raise awareness about turtle conversation efforts here in Cayman.

He said “Cayman is my second home, and because of that I decided to actually make the connection with the Cayman Islands with the name of ‘Team Turtle’.”

He adds, “Also by calling it Team Turtle we are able to raise awareness of conservation work done by the Cayman Turtle Centre.”

Those at Cayman Turtle Centre (CTC) said Mr. Todd has their seal of approval.

“Absolutely, because one of the most important things that we do here at the Cayman Turtle Centre is conservation and education and raising awareness about saving the turtles,” said Renee Howell, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer at the CTC.

Mr. Todd is expected to begin his journey later this month.

