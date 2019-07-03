Hurley’s Media Sales
Two Venezuelans charged with money laundering

July 2, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Venezuelans Francisco Herrera and Daniel Ferriozzi appeared in court on money laundering charges on Tuesday (2 July).
The duo was among four men held in late May after a quantity of cash was found hidden in a private jet.
The other two men, pilots Pedro Natera, and Juan Infante are facing charges of smuggling US $135, 000. They remain in custody.
The men came under suspicion after they moved millions of dollars worth of gold in and out of Cayman in a matter of weeks.

 

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

