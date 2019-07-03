Two Venezuelans charged with money laundering

Venezuelans Francisco Herrera and Daniel Ferriozzi appeared in court on money laundering charges on Tuesday (2 July).

The duo was among four men held in late May after a quantity of cash was found hidden in a private jet.

The other two men, pilots Pedro Natera, and Juan Infante are facing charges of smuggling US $135, 000. They remain in custody.

The men came under suspicion after they moved millions of dollars worth of gold in and out of Cayman in a matter of weeks.

