UCCI 2019 STEM summer camp on the horizon

July 18, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics or STEM will come into focus this summer at the University College of the Cayman Islands.
On this week’s edition of UCCI’s Lifelong Learning Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales talks with the UCCI team and its STEM partner about the university’s upcoming STEM summer camp.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

