UK MPs pledge to keep fight up on beneficial ownership registries

The Tory leadership race in the UK parliament continues and there’s concern growing that the change will impact Cayman when it comes to beneficial ownership.

However, those representing Cayman in London said they will continue to press for fairness in the push for access to information on those who own assets here.

“I think it is important we continue to make the case for a sensible balance that protects the rights and the safety of the some of the individuals who might be exposed to danger from completely open public registers, but also to recognise the great steps forward and the very genuine spirit of engagement shown by Cayman,” said

Member of Parliament (MP) Graham Brady, Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for the Cayman Islands.

For UK Member of Parliament Michael Fallon, the issue is a matter of securing Cayman’s future.

“There’s a success story here, an enormous success story that helps add value to Britain, adds value to British pensions and is a well regulated financial centre for the rest of the world. There is a success story here and we should not jeopardise that,” said MP Fallon, member of the APPG.

