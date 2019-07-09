Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

Unmarked police car involved in crash

July 8, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
An investigation is launched into a collision involving an unmarked police car and a motorcycle.
The incident happened Friday (5 July) afternoon shortly after 5 p.m. in Prospect at the intersection of Mangrove Avenue and Orange Drive.
The police vehicle, a Chevy Aveo, collided with a motorbike.
The motorbike left the scene.
Police said the vehicle was damaged on its right rear side.
The motorcycle rider was tracked down and interviewed.
The motorcycle was later determined to be licensed and insured.

Read the police statement:

https://www.rcips.ky/unmarked-police-vehicle-involved-in-mvc-in-prospect-8-july

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

