Upgrades underway to Island Heritage Roundabout

July 12, 2019
Andrel Harris
Island-wide infrastructure upgrades to Cayman’s roads continue. The latest developments are currently underway at the Island Heritage roundabout. This roundabout is known for becoming slippery when wet and has recorded numerous accidents over the years.

When Cayman 27’s news crews arrived on the scene on Friday (12 July) the inner lane and a section of the roundabout were being dug up and hauled away. The National Roads Authority said the entire roundabout is to be redesigned.  There is no word on how long it will take.
But until then drivers are asked to use caution when in the area.

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

