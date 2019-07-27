Verdant Isle wins port bid, Premier-No contract executed

Verdant Isle Port Partners wins the bid to build Cayman’s cruise berthing facility.
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin made the announcement on Friday (26 July) in the Legislative Assembly.
He said Cabinet, on Friday morning, approved the Ministry of Tourism and Port Authority moving ahead with the multi-million dollar project.
The Verdant Isle bid was accepted by the Central Tenders Committee on Tuesday (23 July).
The Premier said no contract has been signed.
“Government will not proceed to execute a contract before the 1st October in order to allow for the completion of the people initiated petition verification of signature process,” said Premier McLaughlin.
The Premier said more than $10 million have been spent on the project thus far.
Four cruise lines, MSC Cruises, Carnival Corporation, Disney Cruises and Royal Caribbean Cruises Limited, have signed on to finance the project.
He added details on the bid and the project itself will be discussed at a media conference on Monday (29 July) afternoon at the GIS studio.
Members of the Verdant Isle Partners are McAlpine Cayman Ltd, Orion Marine Construction, Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean Cruises Limited.
Opposition Leader Hon. Arden McLean questioned the legality of having the Central Tenders Committee involved in the process.
He pointed to the Procurement Law that removed the committee from the decision making process for major projects.
The Premier countered, saying, based on government’s legal advice, projects started before the Procurement Law ought to proceed under the committee.
CPR Cayman, responding to the announcement, welcomed the government’s decision not to sign a contract until the verification process is completed.
It adds, it awaits the details of the bid and the project.
The office said it has verified almost 64 percent of the signatures needed for a vote on the project.
Statement to the Legislative Assembly
Cruise Berthing and Cargo Facility
By Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, MBE, JP, MLA
26 July, 2019
This morning the Cabinet of the Cayman Islands approved the Ministry of District Administration, Tourism and Transport and the Port Authority proceeding with the cruise berthing and enhanced cargo facility project on the basis of a bid by Verdant Isle Port Partners as accepted by the Central Tenders Committee on Tuesday, 23 July 2019.
Verdant Isle Port Partners consists of:
McAlpine Cayman Ltd.
Orion Marine Construction
Carnival Corp.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Orion Marine Construction has purchased Meisner Marine, which previously built the Royal Watler Terminal as well as the Creek Dock in Cayman Brac.
Notwithstanding this morning’s approval, the Government will not proceed to execute a contract before the 1 October, 2019, in order to allow for the completion of the people initiated petition verification of signature process.
Details relating to the bid and the cruise berthing project generally, which could not be disclosed until the completion of the tender process and selection of a preferred bidder, will be discussed at a press conference to be held at 1 p.m. Monday, 29 July, at the GIS studio, second floor of the Government Administration Building.
