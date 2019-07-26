Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Water Authority rates increased

July 25, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

If you see an increase in your water bill, it may be because the Cayman Islands Water Authority upped their rates for water, sewerage and septage services by 1.46%  since 1 July.

According to an OfReg press release, it means an increase of about $1.5 cents per month for the average consumer. Water Authority director Gelia Frederick-Van Genderen addressed the change in rates saying, “We understand that rate increases are not something customers welcome, however, we encourage our customers to be aware of their consumption patterns and monitor their usage closely to manage their expenses and catch leaks early,” said Ms. Frederick-Van Genderen.

OfReg approved the rate.

Read more:

OfReg Press Release – Cayman Water Refused Rate Increase Request July 2019 (1)

Press Release_Water Authority Adjusts Rates_25 July 20190

 

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Face & Body
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
%d bloggers like this: