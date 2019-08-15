A piece of history discovered

A chance discovery by local divers could present a new look into Cayman’s history.

This as Ocean Frontiers stumbled upon train artifacts under the waters in East End.

“In the distance, there was a man-made shape clearly.”

It was those shapes that led Ocean Frontiers owner Steve Broadbelt to discover something he did not expect to find underwater.

“We saw these repeating circles, so it just caught my eye and we went over to investigate it further, and then realize that this was definitely a set of train wheels set, and we couldn’t find anchors or chains or anything to do with a shipwreck,” said Mr. Broadbelt.

While there is no record of trains in Cayman. Mr. Broadbelt said he believes those tracks had a different purpose.

“Perhaps, it was heading off to the Sister Islands as part of the phosphate mining that was going on there in the late 1800s. I know Little Cayman, on the salt rocks area, that’s where they would load up the phosphate trail because there’s signage,” said Mr. Broadbelt. A set of coal miner wheels currently sits in Little Cayman Museum and Mr. Boardbelt said he thinks the underwater artifacts may be related to those.

“Our first lines of investigation, is to check the dimensions on the wheelset that is known to be preserved and in good condition in the sister islands, and see if those measurements match the ones on the train wreck site and East End, and if they do then they can be linked.”

But if these artifacts were indeed heading to the Sister Islands for mining, why are they sitting underwater off the south channel in East End?

“Something tragic happened and the vessel they were on either sunk or the vessel they were on unloaded it because it was sinking, so they were trying to get rid of some weight,” said Mr. Broadbelt.

Mr. Broadbelt does not think that this is the first time someone has come across the trails.

“I’m sure fisherman over the years have come across it, maybe snagged a line, bent a few hooks. So it may have been found from time to time but it hasn’t been registered, there’s no record of it. So that leads to interpreting and we should be able to find out where it was going, where it came from, the name of the vessel,” said Mr. Broadblet.

Mr. Broadbelt said the newly found wreck that sits near the Old Isaac’s dive site may be more of a snorkeling site because its in shallow waters.

“There will be no restrictions on that, currently as it stands, it would just be more interesting if people snorkeling knew the story behind it.” Mr. Broadbelt said his team will be working with the National Museum to interpret the wreckage and fully document its history.

There is no timeline on how soon or how long the investigation will take to determine the details about the wreckage.

