Ashley Gooden is the new Miss Teen Cayman Islands 2019.

The 16-year-old was crowned on Saturday (24 August) night at the Lions Centre in George Town.

On Monday (26 August) Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with Ms. Gooden to discuss her plans and how she intends to use the Miss Teen Cayman Islands title to make a difference.

