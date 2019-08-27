Aspiring Firemen start training

Cayman’s Fire Services are set for a boost as 21 new recruits began their training Monday (26 August).

The Ministry of Financial Services and Home Affairs held a welcome ceremony for the aspiring firemen.

Acting Training and Safety Manager for the Cayman Islands Fire Service, John Christian, said while the recruits will be under pressure to perform, part of the experience is also to enjoy it.

“It will be stressful at times, it will be tiring, most definitely, but at the end of the day they will be rewarded with an awesome career,” Mr. Christian said.

The recruits will undergo a 16-week training course before they are put on shifts.

