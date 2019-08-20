Automatic pumps in the works to help airport flooding

Work is underway to ensure the flooding that plagued Grand Cayman’s newly remodeled international airport doesn’t return. A month ago heavy rainfall left passengers in the departure lounge wading through water inside the recently renovated multi-million-dollar airport. CIAA leaders blamed the flooding on cisterns reaching capacity. Employees have been manually treating the cisterns.

“We’re in the process of automating that so that it’s managed by our building management system with sensors to know the level of cisterns at all time and we can activate the pumps. I don’t expect it will happen again,” said CIAA CEO Albert Anderson. There is no word on when the new pumping systems will be installed nor how much it would cost.

