Business Crime News

Blake, Watson face combined total of 12 charges

August 9, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Former Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) senior officials Bruce Blake and Canover Watson remain on bail Friday (9 August) on corruption-related charges.
The charges were laid by the Anti-Corruption Commission Thursday (8 August).
Mr. Blake faces five charges, including money laundering and false accounting.
Mr. Watson faces seven counts of similar offences.

Both men are expected to appear before the court on 20 August.
Friday CIFA president Alfredo Whittaker and other CIFA officials hosted a media conference at their George Town headquarters.
He defended the Association’s decision to bring Mr. Blake back into the fold one year ago, even though he was under investigation by the ACC since 2017.
Mr. Whittaker said he will be meeting with the Association’s lawyers before pursuing any legal action against Mr. Blake.

Mr. Blake has been suspended from his post as vice president.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

