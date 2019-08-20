Hurley’s Media Sales
Bodden crowned Miss Cayman Islands Universe

August 19, 2019
Kevin Morales
Kadejah Bodden is your new Miss Cayman Islands Universe. 

Known as Contestant Number 6 during Saturday (17 August) night’s pageant, Ms. Bodden also took home Best Legs, Best Smile and Best in Gown honours. 

She joins Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine live on set to talk more about the experience. 

Mariah Tibbetts was first runner-up. She also earned the People’s Choice Award. 

Mahalia Seymour was second runner-up. Aleka Beckford won Ms. Congeniality while Samantha Dixon earned Ms. Photogenic honours. 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

