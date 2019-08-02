Cabinet earmarks $2 million for unfinished church

Cabinet grants some $2 million to finish the Church of God building in Bodden Town.

The Shamrock Road church has been sitting unfinished since work began eight years ago. The project once fell under the controversial, now-defunct “Nation Building Fund” from nearly a decade ago that saw more than 20 churches receive millions in grants. But work stopped on this church after the fund’s legitimacy was called into question.

Cabinet minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour confirms government has now given the green light to resume construction. Mr. Seymour said there are only three shelters to service the growing district. Once finished, the church hall is expected to provide storm shelter to the public.

“Funding has been approved by cabinet and the legislative assembly and all the inner workings and the contractual arrangements between government and the church has been agreed. Now they’re working on the final details of the technical contract, and this should also get started in the next three months,” said Mr. Seymour.

“We have the least amount of shelter space out of any district, and that’s districts that are smaller than us. East End, North Side, all of them have more shelter space then Bodden Town which is the fastest-growing district. So it’s time now that we partner with other people to ensure that we have adequate enough shelter space,” said Mr. Seymour. Construction is expected to re-start in December.

