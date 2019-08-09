Cayman Brac man arrested, police seize CI$1 million worth of ganja

Police seize CI $1 million worth of ganja on a boat in East End.

On Thursday (08 August) 32-year-old Corey Brown appeared in court charged with importation and possession of those drugs.

Police along with Customs and Border Control seized the ganja during a search on a vessel 11 miles off East End on Tuesday (6 August) night. They said they found 1,200 lbs of ganja on that boat.

The Cayman Brac man was subsequently arrested.

Mr. Brown is expected to re-appear in court later this month.

He remains in custody.

