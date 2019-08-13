Hurley’s Media Sales
Cayman Islands weather forecast 12-13 August

August 12, 2019
Angela Sevilla
An upper level low is expected to continue supporting isolated showers across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area moving towards the west.

FORECAST

 

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F.  Winds will be east to northeast at 5 to 10 knots.  Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

 

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F.  Winds will be east to southeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

 

TIDES:

Today: High 8:50 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 2:57 a.m. High 8:14 a.m. Low 2:37 p.m. High 9:16 p.m.

 

SUNSET: 6:54 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:06            a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 6:53 p.m. Tomorrow.

                       

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Wednesday evening.

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

