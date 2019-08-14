Cayman Islands weather forecast 13-14 August

Light winds and slight seas are expected today due to a weak pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean. An increase chance of showers is expected for tomorrow morning as a tropical wave moves across our area. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area moving towards the west

FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be southeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of early morning showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F. Winds will besoutheast at 5 to 10 knots with higher gusts. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 9:16 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 3:20 a.m. High 8:42 a.m. Low 2:59 p.m. High 9:39 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:53 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:07 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 6:53 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Thursday evening.

