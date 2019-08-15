Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Cayman Islands weather forecast 14-15 August

August 14, 2019
Add Comment
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read
                                                                      

Moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are expected over the next 24 hours due to a weak pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers, over the Cayman area, moving towards the northwest.

FORECAST

 

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of late night showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast at 5 to 10 knots with higher gusts.  Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

 

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F.  Winds will be east to southeast at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

 

TIDES:

Today: High 9:39 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 3:41 a.m. High 9:13 a.m. Low 3:23 p.m. High 10:00 p.m.

 

SUNSET: 6:53 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:07 a.m. tomorrow.

About the author

View All Posts

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
C3
Kirk Freeport – August 2019
Eclipze – Face & Body
Tanya’s Kitchen
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: