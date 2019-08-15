Cayman Islands weather forecast 14-15 August

Moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are expected over the next 24 hours due to a weak pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers, over the Cayman area, moving towards the northwest.

FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of late night showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast at 5 to 10 knots with higher gusts. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 9:39 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 3:41 a.m. High 9:13 a.m. Low 3:23 p.m. High 10:00 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:53 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:07 a.m. tomorrow.

