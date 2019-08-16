Cayman Islands weather forecast 15-16 August

SYNOPSIS:

Moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are expected over the next 24 hours due to a weak pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean. An upper level system will support showers and possible thunder across the Cayman area over the next few days. Radar images show scattered showers, over the Cayman area, moving towards the west.

FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of late night showers and thunder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 10:00 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 4:05 a.m. High 9:46 a.m. Low 3:49 p.m. High 10:22 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:52 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:07a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 6:51 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Saturday afternoon with an increase in cloudiness by Friday evening as a tropical wave moves over the western Caribbean.

