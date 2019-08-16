Hurley’s Media Sales
Weather

Cayman Islands weather forecast 15-16 August

August 16, 2019
Add Comment
Angela Sevilla
2 Min Read

 

SYNOPSIS:

Moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are expected over the next 24 hours due to a weak pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean. An upper level system will support showers and possible thunder across the Cayman area over the next few days.  Radar images show scattered showers, over the Cayman area, moving towards the west.

FORECAST 

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of late night showers and thunder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F.  Winds will be east to southeast at 10 to 15 knots.  Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet. 

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F.  Winds will be east to southeast at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 10:00 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 4:05 a.m. High 9:46 a.m. Low 3:49 p.m. High 10:22 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:52 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:07a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 6:51 p.m. Tomorrow.                   

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Saturday afternoon with an increase in cloudiness by Friday evening as a tropical wave moves over the western Caribbean.

About the author

View All Posts

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
C3
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Face & Body
Kirk Freeport – August 2019
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: