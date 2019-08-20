Cayman Islands weather forecast 19-20 August

A tropical wave moving over the western Caribbean will interact with an upper level trough and support scattered showers with some thunder across our area over the next 24 hours. Radar images show scattered showers, over the Cayman area, moving towards the west.

FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and thunder. Showers may be locally heavy at times. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be easterly at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Tomorrow: Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of morning showers and thunder, becoming partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers by evening. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

TIDES:

Today: Low 5:24 p.m. High 11:31 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 6:20 a.m. High 12:35 p.m. Low 6:16 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:49 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:08 a.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for a decrease in shower activity from Tuesday evening as the tropical wave weakens and the upper level trough moves west of our area

