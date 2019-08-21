Cayman Islands weather forecast 20-21 August

A tropical wave interacting with an upper level low over the western Caribbean will continue to support isolated showers along with thunder across our area tonight. A decrease in showers is expected from tomorrow morning as the tropical wave weakens and the upper level low moves west of our area. Radar images show scattered showers around the Cayman area, moving towards the northwest.

FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and thunder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be east at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

TIDES:

Today: Low 6:16 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 12:03 a.m. Low 7:14 a.m. High 1:44 p.m. Low 7:48 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:48 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:08 a.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for further decrease in cloudiness and showers through Thursday as the upper level low moves further west of our area.

