Cayman Islands weather forecast 21-22 August

Light to moderate winds and seas are expected over Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a slack pressure gradient over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers around the Cayman area, moving towards the northwest.

FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F. Winds will be light and variable. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

TIDES:

Today: Low 7:48 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 12:53 a.m. Low 8:17 a.m. High 3:24 p.m. Low 9:31 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:48 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:09 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 6:47 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather through Friday evening.

