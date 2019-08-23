Cayman Islands weather forecast 22-23

Light winds and slight seas are expected over Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a slack pressure gradient over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers around the Cayman area, moving towards the northwest.

FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be light and variable. Seas will be smooth with wave heights of less than 2 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F. Winds will be light and variable. Seas will be smooth with wave heights of less than 2 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 3:24 p.m. Low 9:31 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 2:09 a.m. Low 9:25 a.m. High 4:59 p.m. Low 11:00 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:47 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:09 a.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather through Saturday evening.

