Cayman Islands weather forecast 23-24 August

Light winds and smooth to slight seas are expected over Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a slack pressure gradient over the northwest Caribbean. There is a tropical wave that is expected to move through our area overnight and into tomorrow morning, but it is not expected to significantly impact the weather conditions across the Cayman Islands. Radar images show isolated showers around the Cayman area, moving towards the west.

FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be light and variable. Seas will be smooth with wave heights of less than 2 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast 5 knots or less. Seas will be smooth with wave heights of less than 2 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 4:59 p.m. Low 11:00 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 3:38 a.m. Low 10:32 a.m. High 5:57 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:46 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:09 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 6:45 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather through Sunday evening.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

