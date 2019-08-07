Cayman Islands weather forecast 6-7 August

SYNOPSIS:

Fair skies are expected tonight, isolated showers along with possible thunder are expected mainly for Wednesday as an upper level trough retrogresses over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area, which are moving towards the west.

FORECAST

Tonight: Fair skies with less than 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be northeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F with a heat index of 103 degrees F. Winds will be east to northeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

TIDES:

Today: Low 9:10 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 2:38 a.m. Low 9:37 a.m. High 4:45 p.m. Low 10:48 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:57 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:04 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 6:57 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for an increase in cloudiness and showers from Wednesday evening as a tropical wave approaches the Cayman area

