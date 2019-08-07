Hurley’s Media Sales
Cayman/Jamaica connection explored

August 6, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman and Jamaica share a long history.
It not only stems from political ties, but ties within the local community.
Tuesday (6 August) marked the 57th anniversary of Jamaica’s independence.

Cayman 27 news crews spoke with some of those nationals resident in the Cayman Islands on Tuesday on what the occasion means to them.
Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine also sat down with former Cabinet minister and political analyst Roy Bodden to discuss Cayman’s relationship with Jamaica and where he sees that relationship heading.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

