Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Director General of our Weather Services, John Tibbetts for hurricane season updates, rainfall and other weather news.
-
Cayman Now: Hurricane Season Updates
August 23, 2019
1 Min Read
Angela Sevilla
Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.
