Cayman’s new CMO outlines plans

Cayman’s most senior advisor on healthcare matters Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee is settling into his new role.

Already, he has started honing local health surveillance processes for detection of diseases.

Most recently his team hosted a special seminar on Ebola.

While the risk is low in the Cayman Islands, developments relating to the Ebola disease cannot be ignored.

On Tuesday (27 August) Kafara Augustine sat down with Dr. Lee to discuss his new role and the strides he intends to make when it comes to Cayman’s healthcare.

