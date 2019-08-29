Cayman’s temperature up by 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit

School is back in session and the National Weather Service is urging the public, especially athletes to stay hydrated.

This, as it said every month to date has been hotter than Cayman’s 30-year average of 81.2 degrees Fahrenheit.

Temperatures of 82.7 degrees have become the norm in recent months.

That’s 1.5 degrees higher than the normal average.

NWS director-general John Tibbetts said the increased heat could cause serious health problems.

“We really at this point do not have necessarily have out a heatwave forecast or anything like that however we are recording higher temperatures than normal so it is something to be very cautious of,” said Mr. Tibbetts.

Mr. Tibbetts adds that drinking lots of water is essential.

