CCTV camera installed on Sand Hole Beach to detect poachers

The Department of Environment (DOE) now has eyes on Sand Hole Beach.

The DOE recently installed a CCTV camera at the West Bay beach to catch poachers in the act.

Earlier this month (August) DOE staff removed the shell of an adult green sea turtle from a dumpster, they believe it’s the work of poachers. They said the new CCTV camera will help them find culprits using Sand Hole Beach for poaching.

“Our conservation officers, patrol those areas at nights, they are often on the beach until 4:30 a.m. in the morning. We expect turtles in the area, but we recently had a gentleman by the name of Mike Ridley and many other citizens and companies who donated money which allowed him to purchase a CCTV camera which has been installed on the beach. So that we can have monitoring of the beach throughout the night, to detect anyone coming on the beach for poaching, or when the turtles are on the beach,” said DOE Marine Research Officer Dr. Janice Blumenthal.

