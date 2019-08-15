CIAA delays runway upgrades, says it’s due to “extended contract negotiations”

The runway expansion project at the Owen Roberts International Airport faces a delay.

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority says it is due to, what it called, unexpected extended contract negotiations.

In a statement Wednesday (14 August) the Authority said the summer works it had planned for the project will now be rescheduled.

It added it will also be rescheduling the airport runway closures announced earlier this year.

Those closures were to allow for the milling and re-paving of the existing runway surface.

It was planned for eight consecutive weeks on Tuesdays starting next month.

“The airport runway will now remain open on those eight Tuesdays in September and October, and the works will be carried out at a later date, in the evenings, outside of the normal operating hours of the airport,” the statement read.

As for the other aspects of the airport airfield upgrade, the authority said, they are expected to continue as planned. Those include the ramp expansion, the works of filling the ponds and establishing a robust airfield perimeter road.

Read the CIAA statement:

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority announced today that their plans to commence runway upgrade works at ORIA this summer have been rescheduled due to unexpected extended contract negotiations.

The airfield upgrade project consists of five sub-projects, namely:

Milling and Re-Paving of the existing Runway surface

A Runway extension to the west of threshold 08

Filling of the ponds within the airfield perimeter

Establishing a robust airfield perimeter road

Expanding the aircraft parking ramp in an easterly direction to provide additional aircraft parking

Earlier this year, it was announced that the airport runway would be closed for eight consecutive weeks on a Tuesday, starting in September 2019, to facilitate the re-paving and extension of the runway as part of this next phase of continued improvements to the airport infrastructure. However, due to these unforeseen circumstances, the milling and re-paving of the existing runway surface works will have to be rescheduled. The airport runway will now remain open on those eight Tuesdays in September and October, and the works will be carried out at a later date, in the evenings, outside of the normal operating hours of the airport.

“We are very grateful for the traveling public’s ongoing cooperation as we work to improve the infrastructure at ORIA, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience these changes to the airfield upgrade project timeline may cause,” said CIAA CEO Mr. Albert Anderson.

Other aspects of the airport airfield upgrade, such as the ramp expansion, the works of filling the ponds and establishing a robust airfield perimeter road, are expected to continue as planned and will not be affected.

