Coe Wood Beach to get dock

Construction on a new dock at Coe Wood Beach may start before year’s end.

So says Environment Minister and Bodden Town East MLA Hon. Dwayne Seymour.

The beach has seen a number of changes over the years, from a new parking lot, a boat launch ramp and more recently a craft market cabana.

Mr. Seymour said the Public Works team is currently putting the plans for the dock out to tender.

“They had to send out the notification again to the residence around the area. That should be completed within the next two weeks, so I am very hopeful that this Coe Wood dock will get started within the next three months,” said Minister Seymour.

Minister Seymour said the coastal works application for the project is almost complete. No budget has been released for the project.

