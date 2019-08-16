Coffee lovers line up for Starbucks

Coffee lovers came out early Thursday (15 August) morning for the official opening of Starbucks at Camana Bay.

Eager Starbucks fans piled into the store, the first on island for the global coffee company.

The company announced Wednesday (14 August) it plans to open three more stores in the Cayman Islands over the next three years.

Customer Asha Patel welcomed the addition to the local landscape.

“The first thing I do when I leave Cayman is look for my nearest Starbucks at the airport that I land. So now we have it on our doorstep, which is lovely.”

Meanwhile, 10-year-old Kiley Potter said she was excited for the treats like the cake pops available at Starbucks.

“Whenever we come here my parents are searching for Starbucks and so we are just really excited for the new Starbucks to open,” said Ms. Potter.

General Manager Maeve Greer said customers can expect all the perks and products associated with the global brand.

Read more in the Dart statement below:

August 2019_Starbucks opens in Camana Bay_FINAL

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

