Community comes out for 2019 Miss Cayman Islands Universe motorcade

August 13, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
The Miss Cayman Islands Universe 2019 contestants hit the road Saturday (10 August) for the pageant’s annual motorcade around Grand Cayman.

All six contestants traversed from West Bay to East End making stops at various points.

Miss Cayman Islands Committee chairperson Derri Dacres-Lee said the motorcade was a way for the community to interact with the contestants.

“I think it just builds the whole spirit of the pageant, it builds the hype just before. It’s a week off from the pageant, so it gets everyone involved, and everyone gets really excited along with the contestants. So it’s basically to build the spirit of the pageant and that community spirit in general,” said Ms. Dacres-Lee.

The pageant will be held this Saturday (17 August) at the Ritz Carlton.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

