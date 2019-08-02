CPA rejects East End chicken farm proposal again

The Central Planning Authority (CPA) has rejected a chicken farm in East End for a second time.

The re-hearing was held Wednesday 31 July, following a Planning Appeals Tribunal decision earlier this year.

The proposed chicken farm has been on the table since last year. Objectors to the farm previously cited sanitation and contamination concerns.

The Department of Environment also noted the proximity to the Colliers Wilderness Reserve as another worry.

Reasons for the CPA’s refusal of the project have not been released yet and is expected to be published online in the minutes of the hearing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

