Cricket: Senior men eliminated from T20 World Cup contention

The Cayman Islands senior national men’s cricket team has been eliminated from qualifying for the 2020 T20 World Cup after losing to Canada by eight wickets Thursday (22 August) and dropping their fourth straight game of the Americas Region Finals, in Bermuda.

After Canada won the toss and elected to field first, Cayman was led by opener Chad Hauptfleisch who was 16 off 26 including one six. Newcomer Greg Strydom continued to impress with 23 off 32 and a six. Canada spinner Saad Bin Zafar bowled four overs claiming three wickets including youngster Luke Harrington-Myers who saw just two balls before being dismissed. Cayman finished all out for 91 off seven.

In the chase, Canada was led by captain Navneet Dhaliwal who struck 53 off 34 including five sixes and three fours not out, while Nitish Kumar struck 27 off 25. Overall, Canada finished 95 off 2 with 47 balls remaining.

“Today, we went out there and gave it our best,” captain Alessandro Morris said. “We lost the toss under tough conditions. The pitch was spinning and turning, we could only manage to put 90 on the board. Canada has a far superior system to us, with a lot more support. In Cayman, we have to figure out how to move to that level. Their infrastructure and backing at the moment is just proving to be the difference between us and them even in these tough conditions.”

Canada (3-0) leads the four-team group with seven points, trailed by Bermuda (2-0) in second place with five points, with the United States (1-2) in third with two points, and the Cayman Islands (0-4) in last.

“The dressing room is quite disappointed, but we believe that we’re much better than we played here,” said Morris. “The conditions have been tough, and you can see the clear investment in the other teams, whether it’s locally or internationally, those guys play cricket a lot more than us at a higher level.”

Since 2000, Canada has won the Americas Region T20 Finals four out of seven years, placing second in 2009 and third twice in both 2001 and 2005 in the final phase of T20 World Cup qualification. Morris believes Cayman’s programme possesses the same talent as the Americas powerhouse, but cannot compete without more frequent competition.

“This tournament has been a learning experience for us,” said Morris. “We can clearly see the difference between the guys who play every day for a living. We match them for both talent and ability, but understanding game situations have been our downfall. We haven’t been able to execute as much as we planned, and the other team seems to capitalize on every error we’ve made. All the games we’ve played, we’ve had them in our hands, and at some point, we managed to let them slip away.”

View the results here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

