CUC upgrades continue

CUC released its second-quarter results this week and it shows an increase in earnings of just under $1 million.

It is due in part to increased air conditioning usage thanks to a spike in local temperatures.

On Wednesday (7 August) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with CUC Vice President of Customer Services and Technology Sacha Tibbetts to discuss the results and CUC’s continuing upgrades.

