Dealing with back to school blues

The new school year is almost upon us.

This means, soon the back to school rush will be in full gear for parents and students.

Along with that rush comes anxiety for some, especially those transitioning to a new school, a new grade or just starting school in general.

On Wednesday (21 August) Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine and Infinite Mindcare’s clinical director and psychotherapist Sutton Burke discussed how best to help those who may be experiencing such feelings as the new school year nears.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

