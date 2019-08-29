Decriminalisation of suicide explored

Public consultation on a new proposal to remove the taking of one’s own life as a criminal offense is ongoing.

The Cayman Islands Law Reform Commission recently published a new discussion paper on the issue, based on a recommendation from the Alex Panton Foundation.

It is recommending revisions to the Penal Code law to decriminalize the act of suicide, but retain attempted suicide and assisted suicide as offences.

On Wednesday (28 August) Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine sat down with attorney Richard Barton to discuss the LRC’s proposal.

