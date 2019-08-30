DOE launches Cayman Parrot amnesty programme

Calling all Cayman parrot pet owners.

Starting Sunday (1 September) the Department of Environment will be giving you the opportunity to register your bird without penalty.

Thursday (29 August) the DOE launched their protect our parrot amnesty programme.

It is in an effort to register any Cayman parrots that are being kept as pets.

DOE Terrestrial Resources Unit Manager, Fred Burton, said residents will be given six months to register their Cayman parrot.

“With the accelerating rate of habitat loss here, because we are developing this island rapidly and the forest are disappearing, so that’s parrot nesting habitat disappearing year by year and the pet trade, the writing is on the wall, we would probably lose our parrots in another few decades if we don’t address this somehow,” Mr. Burton said.

DOE said after February 2020 no more Cayman parrots are to be registered and anyone keeping an unregistered parrot will be doing so illegally.

Preview attachment DoE PR – Cayman Parrot amnesty.docx

DoE PR – Cayman Parrot amnesty.docx 164 KB

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

